Rick McLearnon, 70, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of melanoma.
Per Rick's request there will be no formal funeral service. There will be an informal Celebration of Life Gathering from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Horseshoe Lodge at Pinicon Ridge Park, Central City. A private burial will take place in IOOF cemetery in Indianola, IA on Thursday. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with his family at Goettschonline.com
Richard Haven McLearnon was born on October 19, 1949 in Vallejo, CA, the son of Raymond and Martha (Nicholls) McLearnon. He attended and graduated from Indianola High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1971, earning his degree in accounting. He married Kathy Klein in 1973 in Cedar Rapids. The couple later divorced. In 1986 he married Cate Hess in Urbana. The couple later divorced.
He was employed at Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids for 17 ½ years. When Farmstead closed operations he went to work at General Mills in Cedar Rapids and worked until his retirement in 2017.
He was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and loved to spend his free time fishing and working on and racing his sports car.
He is survived by his daughters Shawnell Meyers and Gabrielle McLearnon, both of Cedar Rapids, a son Ryan McLearnon, Anamosa, grandchildren Zachary, Brittany, Hannah, Lacey, Manuel, Jose and Jovani, great grandchildren Liam and Lilah, and cousins Bob (Linda) Nicholls and Jim (Janet) Nicholls, both of Carlisle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and uncle and aunt Marion and Elanor Nicholls.
Rick's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Mercy for the wonderful care he received.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 26, 2020