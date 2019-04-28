|
Rickey Eugene Baker
Des Moines - Rickey Eugene Baker passed away April 25, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1951 to Clara and Everett Baker. Rick earned his associate degree in nursing from D.M.A.C.C. Rick took his RN test with 400 other students. He received the second highest score.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972. He served 5 years in the Army as a medical specialist in Germany. And spent 3 years in the Reserves. When he was in field maneuvers he drove medical tanks. A great joy for him was the month his parents came to Germany for a visit. He was a good son. He took care of his mother and father in their later years. He performed good deeds all his life. Rick enjoyed antiquing, collecting clocks, renovating, remodeling and decorating wherever he lived. While he was on duty at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System a patient fell on him and broke his back. He was 28. He never worked again. Rick had an incredible work ethic. He was fast paced and detailed. He had a positive attitude about life and living. He endured pain over half his lifetime. Rick had the ability to take calm resolve with all his many health challenges. Rick is survived by his sister Judy; his estranged son Christopher Tobias "Chris "and two granddaughters; as well as many cousins including Donna Newsom of Des Moines, Iowa and Marylin Burns of Grimes, Iowa; his caretaker Max Wiese, Sammie the Shih Tzu. Preceding him in death are his parents. We would like to extend our appreciation to the VA Hospice Team for all of their care and support during this time. There will be an inurnment at 2:00 p.m. on May 2, 2019 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019