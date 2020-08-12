1/1
Rilla Kaye Riccio
Rilla Kaye Riccio

Indianola - Rilla Kaye Riccio, 73, passed away at her home on August 11, 2020. Per her request, no services are planned.

Rilla was born October 12, 1946 in Des Moines to Rolland and Kathern Simpson. She worked as an insurance underwriter for many years. Rilla loved animals. She enjoyed gambling and trips to Las Vegas. She lived in Mesa, Arizona for the past year, and had been a snowbird for the five years prior.

Rilla is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Travis) Clatt; sister, Cassie Rood; grandchildren, Maddie and Kendall; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Riccio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL or Kiya Koda in loving memory of Rilla.

Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
