Rilla Kaye Riccio
Indianola - Rilla Kaye Riccio, 73, passed away at her home on August 11, 2020. Per her request, no services are planned.
Rilla was born October 12, 1946 in Des Moines to Rolland and Kathern Simpson. She worked as an insurance underwriter for many years. Rilla loved animals. She enjoyed gambling and trips to Las Vegas. She lived in Mesa, Arizona for the past year, and had been a snowbird for the five years prior.
Rilla is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Travis) Clatt; sister, Cassie Rood; grandchildren, Maddie and Kendall; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Riccio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL or Kiya Koda in loving memory of Rilla.
