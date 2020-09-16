1/1
Rita Ann Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Ann Smith

Knoxville - Rita Ann Flannery Smith, 92, died September 15, 2020. Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elkhart where she was a life long member. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Rita was born February 4, 1928, to Leo and Bertha Flannery in Bondurant, Iowa, where she lived her entire life. After graduating from Bondurant High School in 1946, Rita attended Clarke College In Dubuque and subsequently taught elementary school for 11 years in Bondurant, Farrar, and Elkhart. After teaching, she took a Clerk position in the Bondurant Post Office and retired after 32 years. She was a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Rita really was one of a kind. Her sense of humor and reputation as a jokester brought smiles to the faces of her nieces, nephews and grandchildren as they shared stories of all the pranks she played through the years. Family and faith were most important to Rita. She truly lived her faith and those who knew her well described her as kind, gracious, generous and giving. If you knew Rita you loved her.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2005 and her sister Mary in 2016. She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Ann Hoffmans (Mike) of Southlake, Texas and Sheila Fay (Dan) of Knoxville, Iowa. Rita has 5 grandchildren, Anne, Joseph, William, Claire and Anna along with 2 great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hannah. Rita is also survived by one sister and brother, Kay Ross and John Flannery(Suzie).

Memorials-St Mary's Catholic Church, Elkhart, Iowa.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved