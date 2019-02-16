|
|
Rita Houck
Radcliffe - Rita Houck, age 77, of Radcliffe, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Israel Family Hospice House.
Funeral service for Rita Houck will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 16th at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery.
Rita Ann (Johnson) Houck was born to Norman and Geneva (Anderson) Johnson on February 6, 1942 in Des Moines. In 1960, she graduated from Madrid High School. On March 26, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gary Houck, son of Ernest and Rozella Houck of Radcliffe.
Rita faced many health challenges with courage, faith in God, and the determination to never give in or give up. On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Rita passed away at Israel Family Hospice House.
Rita is survived by her children, sons Jeffrey (Christine) Houck of Inola, OK, Blaine Houck of Radcliffe, Trev (Kathryn) Houck of Radcliffe, and Darcy (Kevin) Kilpatrick of Rapid City, SD. Others left to cherish her memory include 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her brother Donald (Nancy) Steinick of Ankeny. She is also survived by her dog, Charlie.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, father Norman Johnson, mother Geneva Steinick, adopted father Robert Steinick and her in-laws.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabella St, Radcliffe, IA 50230. Condolences may be sent to 13254 Hwy 75, Radcliffe, IA 50230.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 16, 2019