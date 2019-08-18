|
|
Rita M. Heitkamp
Clarion - Rita M. Heitkamp, devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher passed away at her home in Ellicott City, Maryland on August 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday, August 24.
Rita was born on December 26, 1926 in Eagle Grove, Iowa, the first child of Alice and Joseph Sebby. She graduated from Clarion High School in 1944. In 1950 she married Irvin Louis Heitkamp, Jr. and they had three children, Colleen, Janet, and Dean.
Rita loved being with her family and spent many hours at school and sporting events supporting her grandsons. She enjoyed travel and she and her daughters made many trips to Europe together. Rita was well known among family and friends for her Christmas cookies and rolls and took pride in growing beautiful flowers in her garden. She also really enjoyed shopping and having tea with friends.
Rita was a dedicated teacher and loved children. She received her teaching degree from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1946, her B.S. in Education from Drake University in 1967, and her M.S. in Education from Drake in 1975. She taught second and third grades in Gowrie, Lehigh, Ft. Dodge, Clarion, and Des Moines, Iowa. She was an active participant in church activities, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association, and PEO. Most recently Rita was a member of the Windsor Heights Lutheran in Windsor Heights, Iowa.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, husband Irvin (1964), son Dean (Le Ann) (2007), beloved grandson, Brett (2015), and brother Jim Sebby (Sue) (2015).
To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her daughters, Colleen Heitkamp and Janet Heitkamp, both of Maryland, grandson, Taylor Heitkamp (Anna) of Marshfield, Wisconsin, brother, Joel (Carol) Sebby of Clarion, Iowa and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's .
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019