Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church-Chrisitan Life Center
710 NE 36th St
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Ankeny Methodist Christian Life Center
710 N.E. 36th Street
Ankeny, IA
Resources
Rita Mae Cousins


1961 - 2019
Rita Mae Cousins Obituary
Rita Mae Cousins

Ankeny - Rita Mae Cousins, 58, of Ankeny, Iowa. Passed away at her home in Ankeny, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 30, 2019. Rita lived courageously with ovarian cancer for four years.

A visitation will be held 12-3 p.m., Saturday, January 4th at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, Christian Life Center (710 NE 36th St., Ankeny). A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, January 5th also at the church.

Rita is survived in life by her husband, Scott; son, Zach; mother, Deanna McColloch of Forest City, Iowa; brother, Arlyn (Darenda) McColloch of Luther, OK; granddaughter, Malibu Mae Cousins; sisters, Becky (Thomas) Osnes of Dunlap, TN, Brenda Sahr of Ankeny; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
