|
|
Rita Mae Dixson
Lucas IA - Rita Mae Baker Dixson was born October 25, 1930 to Virgil and Bessie (Anderson) Baker of rural Lucas.
She Attended Wren Hill School and Lucas High School until she met her future husband, Donald Albert Dixson. They were married August 29, 1947 and to this union seven children were born.
Rita had many talents and interests. She raised a large garden every year, and in their later years, she and Donald raised watermelons and made sorghum.
She was an accomplished guitar player, but also played the mandolin, accordion, piano, harmonica, violin and steel guitar. She loved impromptu jam sessions with family and friends. Her love of music was passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Rita also made many exquisite wedding cakes for local couples and family and friends.
Rita and Donald donated the land for the Jericho Hills Campground near Lucas, Iowa and spent many happy hours volunteering for the camp.
When Donald retired, they moved to Missouri for several years before returning to Iowa to the family farm.
Rita loved to play cards, especially with her children whom she soundly trounced game after game.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald Albert Dixson in 2011, her parents Virgil and Bessie Baker, brothers Kenneth Baker, Hollis Baker and George Baker, son-in-law Randy Snider and infant great-granddaughter, Emma joy Armer.
She is survived by her seven children, Janice (Ron) Adams of Johnston, Bonnie Hammond of Chariton, Harry (Denise) Dixson of LaFayette, Georgia, Rhonda (Edgar) Enterline of Chariton, Donnell Snider of Chariton, Alan (Sheila) Dixson of Lampe, Missouri, Rodney (Carol) Dixson of Chariton, Sister Verna Blakey of Millerton, IA.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton Iowa. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday October 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Chariton Public Library, Chariton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund and Jericho Hills Camp. On-line condolences may be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019