Rita Mary Jordan
Rita Mary Jordan, 96, passed away at Fountain West Health Center in West Des Moines due to complications of a respiratory virus on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Rita was born Marie Rita Desmerises Proulx on October 4, 1923, to Moise and Malvina (Laferriere) Proulx in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jim) Bego of Ridgecrest CA and Darlene (Joe) Ackley-Raymond of Des Moines; her sons, Robert (Bobbie) of Stongsville OH; Randy (Cindy) of Des Moines; and Patrick of Phoenix AZ; son-in-law Steve Onder and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by James Jordan, her former husband; daughter, Carol Onder; Pamela Jordan (wife of Patrick), and brother, O'Neil Proulx.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in downtown Des Moines with Father John Bertogli officiating followed by a celebration of life. More details will be posted to the website below. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Home Health and Hospice. Rita and family are being cared for by Iowa Cremation Society of Iowa/Brooks Funeral Care (IowaFuneralPlanning.com). The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staffs of Fountain West Health Care and Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for their tireless care of Rita.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020