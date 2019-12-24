|
|
Rita Mary Krois
Des Moines - Rita Mary Krois, 83, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Calvin Community in Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, from 5 to 7 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 1627 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Rita is survived by her sons, Don (Lisa), Dave (Marcia), Rick (Carol), John (Joni), Rod (Kelly); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Donald Julian Krois and her parents Marcian Joseph Collins and Rosemary Margaret (Raas) Collins.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for distribution to the . Online condolences may be expressed at HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019