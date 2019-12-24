Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1627 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Krois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mary Krois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Mary Krois Obituary
Rita Mary Krois

Des Moines - Rita Mary Krois, 83, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Calvin Community in Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, from 5 to 7 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 1627 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery.

Rita is survived by her sons, Don (Lisa), Dave (Marcia), Rick (Carol), John (Joni), Rod (Kelly); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband Donald Julian Krois and her parents Marcian Joseph Collins and Rosemary Margaret (Raas) Collins.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for distribution to the . Online condolences may be expressed at HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -