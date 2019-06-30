|
Rita Moorehead Dumas
Des Moines - Reita Moorehead Dumas was born April 22, 1919 in Mobile, Alabama. She was the daughter of Charles Jesse Moorehead and Dorothy Maude Holden. She spent her childhood in Alabama before moving to Des Moines with her two children, son, John Robert Dumas and daughter, Veronica Dumas Wines, whom she raised as a single mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Iola, Frances, and Louise; as well as her long-time companion, William (Bill) Zimmerman.
She is survived by her two children and grandchildren, Reita Marie Dumas, Anthony Dumas, David Dumas and Amber Wines, as well as one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her niece, Georgia Patterson (Jeffrey); and family as well as family still in Alabama.
Reita retired from many years at Farm Bureau Insurance Company. She and Bill spent many hours square dancing and traveling before his passing and Reita enjoyed music up to her final hours. Reita's final years were spent at Ramsey Village. The family wishes to thank them for their service and the care they gave to Reita.
Her body at her request has been donated to the University of Iowa.
There will be no service at this time.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019