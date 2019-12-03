|
Rita Oldre
Earlham - Rita Oldre, 87, of Earlham, passed away at her home Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Earlham with visitation from 10:00 am until service time. Private Family burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019