Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Rita Patterson


1951 - 2019
Rita Patterson Obituary
Rita Patterson

Des Moines - Rita Lynne Patterson, age 68, passed away Friday, September 13 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, October 5, a visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family in care of Iles Funeral Homes, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50322. Visit www.IlesCares.com for the full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019
