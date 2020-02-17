|
|
Robert A. Press
West Des Moines - Robert A. Press passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Deerfield Residential Living Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Temple B'nai Jeshurun. Burial will follow at Jewish Glendale Cemetery with a luncheon celebration of life to follow.
Robert (Bob) was born in Des Moines on February 20, 1923 to Judith and Harry Press and graduated from North High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the army and served in World War II from 1943-1946 as a staff sergeant in both Europe and the Philippines, earning several honors. Like so many of the greatest generation, he returned home to build a life and eventually met the love of his life, Phyllis (Sis) Press, who was his soul mate and best friend for over 56 years.
Bob and Sis, as they were known, moved to Marshalltown in 1950 where Bob started a grocery store, Ben Rovner Food Market, with his father-in-law. In 1960, he started in real estate and insurance, eventually owning his agency, Bob Press Agency, from 1960-1988 when he retired. Bob and Sis had many friends and family and especially enjoyed dancing through life and doing as much as they could together. Bob was a 32 Degree Mason and a 50 year Member of the Shrine.
Robert is survived by his sons, Barry and Tom (Donna Paulsen); his grandchildren, Sarah Press (Joel Bowers), Rachel Goossen (Brian), Lucas Forte (Lindsey Braun) and Lauren Press (Lee Hill); great-grandchildren, Cory and Maddy Goossen; friend, Cindy Press, and many nieces and nephews and close friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents; his sister, Beverly Rosenfeld, and his brothers, Burton and Ronny.
Bob lived a long and wonderful life and the family would like to thank the care he received from Kevin Cunningham, MD, Marsha Hines, and the marvelous staff at Deerfield, who he loved and appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Press Family Foundation at the Des Moines Community Foundation, The Jerome H. Rovner Endowed Scholarship Fund at Marshalltown Community College, or Temple B'nai Jeshurun.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020