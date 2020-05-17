|
Robert Alan Lange
Des Moines - Robert Alan Lange, 80, passed away the morning of May 15, 2020 in his sleep. Bob was born on October 1, 1939 in Rockwell City where he was raised.
Later in life, Bob married Diane Buck with whom he had two children, Stephen and Christal. Following their divorce, he moved back to Rockwell City and married Janice K. Krohn with whom he had two children, Zach and Claudine.
Bob had immense love in his heart for all his children and their families. In his spare time, you could often find him out on the fairway chasing around little white balls, woodworking, or crafting something unique with his own two hands.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janice; children, Zach (Jen) Lange, Claudine Kulish, Stephen (Tammie) Lange and Christal Reinink; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, Gary (Marilyn) Class.
Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jo Buchwalter and Francis Pike; father, Albert Lange; mother, Nadine Fowler; and stepfather, Roy Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Bob's memory.
A public celebration of life will take place once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 17 to May 24, 2020