Robert "Bob" Allen
Ames - Lieutenant Colonel Robert D. Allen was born to Elizabeth (Ferguson) and Arthur Allen in Carroll, IA on October 15, 1935. He was raised in the small town of Glidden where he graduated from Glidden High School in 1954. He had already made his life's greatest choice when Sheryl Conner agreed to become his wife and life partner. They married on April 20, 1957. Bob graduated from the University of Wyoming in June of 1958 with a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He received his Master's in Education from the College of William and Mary, VA in 1974. Bob had a long and successful career in the USAF and was stationed all across the U.S. during his active duty years. He gave his family a wonderful opportunity to travel the U.S and get a broad cultural education. During his tour in Vietnam he was assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron, Nha Trang, RVN. and was awarded two Silver Stars, The Distinguished Flying Cross with the V Device for valor in combat, and three Air Medals. The 20th Special Ops was also awarded The Army Presidential Unit Citation. Bob loved flying helicopters and his career as a pilot and his time in Vietnam were core to his identity. His family is very proud of his service to our Country. His last assignment brought him back to Central Iowa as an Associate Professor of Aerospace Studies at Iowa State University in Ames. Lt. Colonel Allen retired with 20 years of active service on Aug 30, 1978. After retiring, Bob owned and operated Cyclone Awards for several years.
Bob was also very active in the Masonic Lodge. He was Past Patron of Laura Chapter No. 115 OES, Grand Master of Haggai Lodge No. 369 Glidden, and Grand High Priest of York Rite of Iowa. He also was an active member of Arcadia Lodge No. 249 in Ames.
He spent several years as primary caretaker to Sherry as Multiple Sclerosis limited her abilities and eventually contributed to her death in 2007. They were a true partnership throughout their lives and left a lasting legacy of stubbornness, tenacity and commitment to family. He died on September 30, 2020 under the care of Suncrest Hospice.
Bob is survived by one sister Ruth (Bob) Nicholls of Newark, Delaware; children Karen Kerper, Marce (Bill) Bruhn, Steve (Lisa) Allen and son-in-law Chuck (Wendy) Baxter; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sherry; his daughter Christine Baxter; his son-in-law Mark Kerper; his parents; brother Charles Allen; sisters Kathryn Messerly and Dorothy Cuvelier.
