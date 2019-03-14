Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Robert "Bob" Althaus


Des Moines - Robert "Bob" David Althaus, age 67, passed away from complications of COPD on Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born September 9, 1951 in Watertown, SD to Robert and Joyce Althaus. He moved to Iowa at a young age and spent most of his life in the Des Moines area. Bob held various jobs in family business ventures, ultimately he settled into framing. He was owner/operator of Althaus Construction where he worked alongside his two sons until his retirement. Bob was very well-liked and respected by numerous members of the building community. He will be lovingly remembered as always being in a great mood, with no complaints.

He is survived by his children, Justin, Tracie, and Tyler and their mother, Cinda; sister, Helen Drake and her husband, Don; brother, James; eight nieces and nephews; and many loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica; father and mother, Robert and Joyce; and brother, Doug.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines beginning at 10:00 a.m. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
