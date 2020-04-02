|
|
Robert Arthur II
Des Moines - Robert Arthur II passed away on March 26, 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife Glenda, sons, Dan (Liz) Arthur, Ed (Leigh Ann) Arthur, stepsons, Mike (Lisa)Hills, Terry Hills, sister, Margaret (Richard) Hogue, half brother and sisters, Kay Noll, Ken (Valerie) Phillis, Richard Arthur, Judy (Richard) Core, step-sister Margie. Brother in law James (June) Lynch. Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Robert was born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 30, 1937.
Bob enjoyed sharing fond memories of growing up in Wyoming.
Early in Bob's adult life, he served six years in the United States Air Force leaving with an Honorable discharge in service to our Country. For many years afterward, Bob worked at the United States Postal Service. Bob loved fishing, hunting and participating in outdoor activities throughout Iowa. Bob enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, driving in Alaska throughout Canada, down through Texas and across the Southwestern states.Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Fond memories of Bob will linger every day, remembrances will keep him near, nothing can ever take away.
Bob will be loved and missed by many.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020