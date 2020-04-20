|
Dr. Robert "Bob" Ascheman
Johnston - Dr. Robert E. Ascheman, 93, died April 17, 2020, at Bishop Drumm, Johnston. Under the current circumstances, the family will be holding private/online memorial services and Mass.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery. Due to gathering limitations, a live steam link to view the service will be available at 1:45 p.m. by going to Robert's obituary page at www.ilescares.com.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He earned a PhD in Agronomy from The Ohio State University, and impressed on his family the value of education. He worked many years in the agricultural sector, serving as County Agent in Minnesota and in field research throughout the Midwest, and establishing an agricultural consulting firm in his later career.
Bob had a passion for gardening, photography, travel and music. He especially enjoyed Barbershop music and sang in the church choir. He was generous with his time and energy, volunteering locally with 12-step groups, and internationally with programs of agricultural development.
Bob is survived by six children; Dr. Kay Gannon, Elaine (Gary) Moore, Fr. Tom Ascheman, Dr. Phil (Vicki) Ascheman, Jim (Suzanne) Ascheman and Mary Beth (Mitch) Vedane as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Glennice, who has been waiting for him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Word College in Epworth, IA, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, IA or Bishop Drumm Retirement Community in Johnston, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020