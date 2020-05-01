|
Robert Avaux
Urbandale - Robert Avaux, 88 passed away on April 29, 2020
Bob was born to Tommy and Margaret Avaux on November 21, 1931. Along with his older brother Don, he grew up in Urbandale, Iowa where he has been a lifelong resident. After graduating from Urbandale high school in 1951, he joined the US Army. Before being deployed to serve in the Korean War, he married his childhood sweetheart Donna Kallaus. After being discharged in 1953, Bob and Donna started their family and built their home on 72nd St. in Urbandale, where they raised their five children Deb, Diane (Don), Dave (Mary), Doug (Nancy) and Dan. They hosted annual fourth of July backyard picnics for family and friends, and countless cookouts around the backyard fire ring. Bob was a member of the Covenant Christian Church in Urbandale, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and looked forward to the monthly breakfast outings with the men's group. His hobbies included working around his yard and tending to his flowers and vegetable garden. He also enjoyed woodworking and taking long car rides.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Donna, who passed away in 2019, and his parents
He is survived by his children, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his brother. Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center and Mercy One Hospice for all their kindness, care and compassion.
No services are planned at this time
Memorial Contribution can be made to , Food Bank of Iowa, or Covenant Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020