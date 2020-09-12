1/1
Robert B. Davitt
Robert B. Davitt

Indianola - Robert B. Davitt, age 78 of Indianola, Iowa, passed away on September 9, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. He was born on February 6, 1942, to Anthony Phillip Davitt and Barbara Davitt on the family farm in Warren County.

Bob spent most of his life in Iowa but retired to PebbleCreek Resort Community, in Goodyear, Arizona with his wife Linda, where he truly enjoyed the warmth and sunshine for eleven years.

Bob attended Drake University, received a Bachelor's Degree from State College of Iowa and received his Master's Degree from University of Wisconsin. Being educated and educating others was his passion. Bob held several jobs in education as well as other fields over the years. He taught at Kurtz Middle School in Des Moines, Iowa, owned an apple orchard in Cumming, Iowa, and owned a real estate company in South Des Moines, Iowa. He was respected by many, and ultimately returned to Des Moines Public Schools as Supervisor of Business Education. After retirement he continued work at Mitsubishi, Hamilton College as Dean of Students, and DMACC.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Tami Becker (Brian), Erin Ennen (Major), stepdaughter Michelle Baker (Curt); four grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren. Bob is survived by sisters Mary Steinhauser, Joann Deatsch, and Helen Ripperger and was preceded in death by his brother, Phil Davitt and sisters, Dorothy Thomas and Jane McCurnin.

There will be no local service. Family services will take place in Iowa at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert B. Davitt.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
