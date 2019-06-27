Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Robert B. Morck


1946 - 2019
Robert B. Morck Obituary
Robert B. Morck

Alpington - Robert B. Morck died peacefully June 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 16, 1946, to Richard E. and Edith L. (Brooks) Morck. He was a parole officer for 40 years.

He leaves behind his children, Tracy Durbala, Eric and Travis Morck; six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, six sisters, ex-wife, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines at 2 p.m. with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation will start at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. For full obituary, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 27, 2019
