Robert Barnard
Johnston - Robert Michael Barnard was born August 16, 1945 to John and Dora (Nizzi) Barnard in Des Moines, Iowa and passed away March 4 at the Central Iowa VA Hospital. He was raised in Urbandale and was a member of the first class to attend St. Pius X School. Bob was a 1963 graduate of Dowling High School, and received his BBA in 1969 from the University of Iowa. Bob was drafted out of his senior year of college by the U. S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
In 1972, Bob was united in marriage to Penny Inman from Waukee. Together they were blessed with the happiness of raising their son, Joe, and daughter, Stacey. Bob had no siblings, but loved being a part of the Inman bunch.
Bob and Penny owned and operated Patricia Park DX (Conoco) in Urbandale for 25 years, until 1997. It was one of the last "Mom and Pop" service stations in the city, and Bob truly loved his business, the neighborhood, and his special group of employees, many of whom he still maintains contact.
After selling his business, Bob spent 14 enjoyable years at Prairie Meadows as a Mutuels Supervisor until his health forced him to retire in 2014.
Bob loved working outdoors, and spent years landscaping his yard. He loved making sawdust messes in the garage. He loved old cars and rock 'n roll music, and was a valued trivia team member for those subjects. He most enjoyed 33 years of Saturdays spent with friends tailgating and holding down the north end zone at Kinnick Stadium.
Bob was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2014 and was then confined to a motorized wheelchair. There are not enough words to thank the Spinal Cord Injury team and the Oncology unit at the Des Moines VA for their love and compassionate care. They never gave up the fight to keep Bob as healthy and comfortable as possible.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, his parents-in-law Richard and Thelma Inman. He is survived by his wife, Penny, son Joe, daughter Stacey (James Blythe), in-laws Tom (Becky) Inman, Peg (Nick) Dawes, nephews Beau (Arnie) Dawes, Colby (Laurie) Dawes and niece Megan (Levi) Ferguson.
Bob's family will be present for visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary of Nazareth Church, 4600 Meredith Drive in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Waukee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bob's church or to the Iowa Chapter of , 7025 Hickman Road, Urbandale IA 50322.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020