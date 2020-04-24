|
|
Robert Biddle
Johnston - Robert Biddle 85, of Johnston, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, 22, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
The family will be having a private service due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on COVID-19 for social gatherings to immediate family of 10 people or fewer. Memorials may be directed to The Food Bank
Robert Lee Biddle was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 3, 1935; He was the son of Claude and Ruth (Netherow) Biddle. He attended school in the Des Moines Community School District graduating with the Des Moines East High School Class of 1954 and attended Grandview University where he continued to play basketball. He was All City and All State Basketball player. On June 14, 1955 Robert was united in marriage to Maxine Crawford in Kirksville, Missouri. They had lived in Des Moines until 1976 and then they made Johnston their forever home. Robert had worked at the Des Moines Register until his retirement. He enjoyed RAGBRI, hunting and any kind of sports. He will be remembered as a good natured, kind, friendly, guy, who never knew a stranger.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Maxine, children, Brad Biddle and Debra (Shane) Rhode, grandchildren, Duane (Jamie) Horn, Blake (Carley) Rhode, Zachery Rhode and Jessica (Travis) Rippe and one brother.
In death he rejoins his parents, Claude and Ruth Biddle, son Bryan Biddle, daughter, Robin Horn and 2 brothers.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020