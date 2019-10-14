|
|
Robert (Bob) Borcherding
Johnston - Robert (Bob) Borcherding, 87, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the Des Moines VA hospice unit due to complications from prostate cancer.
Bob was born in Hampton, Iowa to Louis and Sophie (Larsen) Borcherding on April 25, 1932. He was baptized and confirmed at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Coulter, Iowa. He graduated from Franklin Consolidated School in Latimer, Iowa in 1951.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1952 - 1954 during the Korean War, spending most of the that time in Japan.
On January 15, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Marlys Stover, at the Morgan United Methodist Church in rural Dows, Iowa. He was a member of that church until he retired and moved to Johnston, Iowa, where he joined the New Hope UMC in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bob and Marlys had two children, Delos and Donna.
Bob served on many church committees and community boards, the last one being on the First National Bank board in Hampton, Iowa for 30 years. He was a member of the and also spent time volunteering at the VA and at the Gold Star Museum in Johnston.
Bob loved farming and farmed for 48 years on the families Century Farm. He also loved his family and friends and enjoyed playing cards, collecting toys and in his retirement years spending winters in Arizona.
Bob is survived by his wife Marlys of 64 years, son Delos of Waukee, Iowa and daughter Donna of Mesa, Arizona, sisters Joyce (Chuck) Jorgensen and Janell Ryken, nieces Shelly (George) Griffith, Colleen (Tony) Dahle, and Jody (Jeff) Young, great nieces and nephews Marissa Griffith, Spencer Griffith, Branden Dahle and his fiancé Kennidea, Danielle Dahle plus adopted grandchildren Brooke, Chelsea, Luke, Annika, Brady, Rex and Carson Jorgensen. Also surviving are his in laws Marlene and Joe Sloter, Carol and Ray Jussila, Doug and Chris Stover, Dean and Jan Stover, many loving nieces and nephews along with a host of great friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law James Ryken.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 11am at the New Hope UMC, 4525 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa with visitation at the church from 5-7pm on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Burial to be at St. Peter's Cemetery in rural Coulter, Iowa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope UMC or to Hope Ministries. We are very thankful for the excellent care he was given while in the VA hospital and then at the VA hospice unit. We also sincerely appreciate the love, support and friendship that everyone has given to Bob.
