Robert Borst
Robert Borst

Ames - Robert "Bob" Borst, 69, of Ames, Iowa passed away on November 18, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th Street in Ames on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends an hour before. Burial will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, capacity will be limited, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended. To view the service digitally, a ZOOM link will be available at the top of Bob's obituary at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.

Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
North Grand Christian Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
North Grand Christian Church
NOV
28
Burial
Ames Municipal Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
