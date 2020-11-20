Robert Borst
Ames - Robert "Bob" Borst, 69, of Ames, Iowa passed away on November 18, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th Street in Ames on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends an hour before. Burial will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, capacity will be limited, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended. To view the service digitally, a ZOOM link will be available at the top of Bob's obituary at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
.
