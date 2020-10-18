Pastor Robert Boudewyns
Des Moines - Pastor Robert (Bob) Lawrence Boudewyns, 80, passed away peacefully October 17, 2020 at Kavanaugh Hospice House.
Bob is survived by his children Michael Boudewyns (Sara Valentine) of Gorham, ME. Christopher Boudewyns (Carl Byrd) of Maplewood, NJ. Carole Hamill (Blaine Hamill) of West Des Moines, IA. Six grandchildren: Alyson Kilts (David Kilts), Amanda Schneider (Logan Schneider), Henry Richmond-Boudewyns, Anna Hamill, Emma Richmond-Boudewyns, and Harper Byrd. Five Great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Oliver, Aria, Levi, and Holden. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Janice Carole (Blount) Boudewyns.
Bob's Celebration of Life will be streamed live at 3pm on Tuesday, October 20th. You can find the link for the celebration on Bob's obituary page at www.MerleHayFuneralHome.com
.
Memorials may be directed to the Kavanaugh Hospice House Foundation in Des Moines.