Robert "Bob" Brodie
Waukee - Robert "Bob" Brodie 81, of Waukee, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa, 50310. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family who wish to create a memorial scholarship fund in his name. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and please honor the 6-foot distancing guideline.
Funeral live stream at 2:30p.m. at https://player.vimeo.com/video/470588582"
Robert Stewart Brodie was born on February 24, 1939 in Dearborn, Michigan; he was the son of William Morton and Jean Graham (Morrison) Brodie. He attended high school at Taylor Center High School in Taylor, Michigan, graduating with the of Class of 1957. Bob then attended Michigan State graduating with a Master's Degree in Education Administration. On August 12, 1967 Bob was united in marriage to Norma Marie Prehm at Saint Timothy's United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Bob loved his work at Drake University as the Director of Student Life. He was a proud member of the Urbandale Breakfast Lions Club. Bob enjoyed his flowers, was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, and was a dog lover. Bob adored his family and most of all his grandchildren, AJ and Abbey.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Norma, daughters, Barbara Brodie and Robin (James) Myers and grandchildren, Alexander James "AJ" and Abigail "Abbey" Myers.
In death Robert rejoins his parents, William and Jean Brodie.