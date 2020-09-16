Robert Bruce Scism
Bella Vista, AR - Robert Bruce Scism of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Friday September 4th 2020. Born on February 14, 1925 in Evansville, Indiana, he was the son of Don and Opal Osman Scism. In 1942 he entered DePauw University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and was returned to DePauw by the Navy upon admission to its V-12 unit established there on July 1, 1943. Upon graduation from Naval Reserve Midshipman's School at Northwestern University, he was commissioned ensign on January 2, 1945, and served as a gunnery officer on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown during the last months of the war in the Pacific at Okinawa. Upon graduating from DePauw, he was employed as a reporter on the Dayton Ohio Herald, then held various positions with other papers as City Editor, News Editor, and Managing Editor. Bob attended Drake University Law School while employed with the Des Moines Register, and received a juris doctorate degree in 1964, also being elected to the Order of the Coif "for high attainments in the study of law". From 1965 to 1967 he served as an assistant attorney general of the state of Iowa, and in that capacity represented it in the Supreme Court of the United States in the case of Nebraska vs Iowa. In 1967 he was a founding partner in the Des Moines law firm Scalise, Scism, Gentry & Brick. The firm specialized in corporate, securities, and class action litigation, and in 1987 he was named in Best Lawyers in America. In 1971 he married the late Virginia Cady Templeton, who was a graduate of Hollins College and Drake University Law School. They retired from the practice of law in Des Moines in 1997 and moved to Bella Vista.
Bob is survived by his stepson, Phil Templeton of St. Charles, MO, his wife Kristin and their 3 children Connor, Anna and Michael; as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Kennedy of Hammond, IN, and Nancy Jane Marble of Columbus, IN. His ashes are interred with his wife's at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. No public service at this time.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com
.