1/1
Robert C. Furstenau
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Furstenau

Des Moines - Robert (Bob) Charles Furstenau passed away on October 6, 2020, at the age of 74.

Bob was born on July 5, 1946 in North Bend, Nebraska to Kathleen and Arnold Furstenau. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1963 with a reputation as a troublemaker. He then graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1969 with a degree in graphic design. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years in Honolulu, Hawaii as a statistician and cartographer.

In 1972, Bob joined Meredith Corporation as a graphic designer for Better Homes and Gardens magazine. He remained at Meredith for the next 44 years, serving in various positions, guided always by his love of art and design.

Bob's wife, Valerie, was a constant source of support. In their twenty years of marriage, they shared a love of good food, good wine, and great friends. Bob insisted that, thanks to Valerie's incredible cooking, their house was the best restaurant in Des Moines.

Bob was perhaps most proud of his daughters, Adrienne and Victoria. He never missed an opportunity to visit and go on adventures with them, eager to share a drink and wisdom with the girls and their friends.

Bob's disarming energy made all who met him feel at ease, listened to, and loved. He relished in both the big and small moments in life, as happy traveling the world and riding motorcycles as he was in front of the fire, with his dogs curled up on his lap and Valerie by his side.

He is survived by his wife Valerie, daughters Adrienne (Bill) and Victoria (Charlie), stepson Ben, grandchildren Jon and Abigail, sister Cathy, brother Ken (Shannon), and beloved nephews Matt (Laura), Hans, Andy (Kate), Jackson and Carter. Bob will live on through our memories and the laughter of his family and friends. May the stories of Bob grow over time, just as his stories did with each retelling.

Bob received a stem-cell transplant that allowed him to survive leukemia and spend months with his family that he may not have had otherwise. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Be the Match (www.bethematch.org), which helped to make the transplant possible.

Robert was cremated per his instructions, and the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may also be shared currently at www.ilescares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunn's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved