Robert C. Johnson
Des Moines - Robert C. Johnson, 90, passed away on March 12, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born April 2, 1929, in Little Cedar, Iowa to Peter and Dorothy (Shrode) Johnson.
Bob graduated from Iowa State University and Colorado State University with degrees in agricultural education. He also attended Union Theological Seminary in New York. For 12 years he was the 4H extension agent in Kossuth County where he formed many lasting friendships.
Bob lived in the north part of Des Moines and farmed near Peru, IA, raising Angus cattle. Before retiring to renovate an old quarry to pasture his cattle, Bob held various jobs. He taught agricultural business at DMACC, was director of Bidwell Riverside Center, a Methodist mission in SE Des Moines, and was a registered stock broker. Bob was a member of Ankeny First United Methodist Church, and was active in Peru Methodist Church. He was a member of the Iowa and National Angus Association. Bob was very proud of his work in the 1960's War on poverty in eastern Kentucky. As director of a Community Action Program, he started one of the first community based credit unions, Adult education/GED programs and some of the first early childhood programs in eastern Kentucky.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roslea; brothers, Dale and Keith (Sharon) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Janice, Douglas, Roger (Lori), Jennifer (John), James (J.B.), Michelle (Ned) and Darrin (Kim); and sisters-in-law, Betty and Dottie.
Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Carroll and Merle; sister-in-law, Sandra; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ankeny First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life with pie and ice cream (per Bob's request) will be held later this summer at Peru.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Ankeny First United Methodist Church, Peru Methodist Church, the DMACC scholarship for Peru students, or the in memory of Bob.
Service dates (when scheduled) can be found and online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
