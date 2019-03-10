|
|
Robert C. Melcher
West Des Moines - Robert Craig Melcher, 74 Years, passed away on March 7th, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He waged over a 3 year battle against pancreatic cancer. Services will be 10:30am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street, Des Moines, IA 5012. A private family burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick's Irish Settlement Cemetery in Cumming, Iowa.
Bob was born August 16, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to Edward and Velma (Buchanan) Melcher. He married Julia Anne Maher on May 20, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Bob graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School class of 1962, and Luther College class of 1967.
Bob held a life-long love for northeast Iowa and trout fishing in that area. It became his and Julie's honeymoon destination, and the streams provided perennial intrigue and peace for Bob, his beloved sons, much loved grandchildren, and fishing buddies Bill and Skip.
Bob began his career at American Republic Insurance Company, followed by 20 years at A. A. Schneiderhahn Company in sales. Bob ended his career working in information technology support for Wells Fargo for 10 years, retiring in May of 2017. He was a member of St. Augustin Catholic Church, and volunteered as corporate fundraising chairman for Iowa Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Affiliate. In earlier years Bob served as a scout leader for his sons' troops and on church council. He was a faithful friend of Bill W and a friend to many.
Bob is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Ed (Megan) Melcher of Iowa City, IA; Dr. Ryan (Emily) Melcher of West Des Moines, IA; Rob (Kristin) Melcher of Mt. Laurel, NJ; loving sisters, Susan (John) Sorensen of Truckee, CA, Kathy (Brad) Benke of Winona, MN; seven grandchildren, Nora and Teddy Melcher of Iowa City; Will, Mary Kate and Elizabeth Melcher of West Des Moines; James and Sean Melcher of Mt. Laurel, NJ; and loved cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousin Jim Gaul.
Bob's family wishes to thank Dr. Tom Buroker, Oncology Navigator Ann Benetti, Unity Point Hospice staff Ariel and Shannon, and Taylor House staff for the consistent and compassionate care they provided Bob.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm, Monday, March 11, 2019, Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Stoddard Cancer Center's Oncology Navigator Program, St. Augustin Catholic Church, or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019