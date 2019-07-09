Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rauenhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Rauenhorst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Rauenhorst Obituary
Robert C. Rauenhorst

Indianola - Services for Robert Charles Rauenhorst, 87, who passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home, will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola will burial with military rites at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA.

He is survived by his wife Connie; children, Robert Jr., William (Renae), Mashelle Paul, Shari (Rob) Fiori; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Porterfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cecelia Rauenhorst.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials can be made in Robert's name to s Project. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now