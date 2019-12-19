|
|
Robert C. Sharon
Des Moines - Robert C. Sharon, age 84, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born April 7, 1935 to S. Robert and Mildred E. (Lytle) Sharon in Granger, Iowa. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 - 1957 aboard the USS Iowa, and he played the trombone in the Navy Band. Robert was a member of the Masons. He worked as an accountant for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. He had a passion for genealogy.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly J. Sharon; son, Brent Sharon (wife Tobi, their daughter Alex); son, Dave Sharon (wife Sandy, their sons, Ty and Trey); stepson, Doug Morelock (wife Robin, their children, Ryan and Lita); Brenda Morelock (wife of Jon and their children, Andy and Kendal); siblings, Linda Clark (Dick), Melvin Sharon (Kathleen), and Keith Sharon; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, S. Robert and Mildred E. Sharon; and his son, Jon Morelock-Sharon.
There will be a celebration of Robert's life on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines beginning at 1:00 p.m. Robert will be interred at Glendale Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the or to the Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019