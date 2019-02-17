|
|
Robert C Webster
Sheldahl -
Robert Clyde Webster passed away at home Feb 14, 2019, of complications of dementia. he leaves behind his wife of 63 years Sylvia (Pope) Webster. Children Alexa (Steve) Lack, Dale (Linda) Webster, Nancy McGee, Thomas (Pamela) Webster, Richard (Sara) Webster. Grandchildren Tiiu, Alisha, Ryan, Travis and Brian. Great Grandchildren Brooklynn, Payhten, Kendall, Kylie, Hendrix, Dillinger. and his sisters Betty, Bonnie, Jean, and Joan. Robert served in the Marines from 1953-1956. he then went on to work at Firestone Tire for 34 years. upon retiring he owned and ran Slater Auto Company for the next 20 years. Robert enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. building race cars and working on cars and spending most of his time with his family. Visitation will be at the Sheldahl United Methodist Church Sat Feb 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM with services following at 2:00 PM and fellowship after in the Church basement. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sheldahl United Methodist Church
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019