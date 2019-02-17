Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheldahl United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sheldahl United Methodist Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
in the Church basement
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Webster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert C. Webster Obituary
Robert C Webster

Sheldahl -

Robert Clyde Webster passed away at home Feb 14, 2019, of complications of dementia. he leaves behind his wife of 63 years Sylvia (Pope) Webster. Children Alexa (Steve) Lack, Dale (Linda) Webster, Nancy McGee, Thomas (Pamela) Webster, Richard (Sara) Webster. Grandchildren Tiiu, Alisha, Ryan, Travis and Brian. Great Grandchildren Brooklynn, Payhten, Kendall, Kylie, Hendrix, Dillinger. and his sisters Betty, Bonnie, Jean, and Joan. Robert served in the Marines from 1953-1956. he then went on to work at Firestone Tire for 34 years. upon retiring he owned and ran Slater Auto Company for the next 20 years. Robert enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. building race cars and working on cars and spending most of his time with his family. Visitation will be at the Sheldahl United Methodist Church Sat Feb 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM with services following at 2:00 PM and fellowship after in the Church basement. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sheldahl United Methodist Church
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.