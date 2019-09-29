|
Robert Cannon
Des Moines - Robert Cannon, 94, passed away on September 25, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living Center. Robert was born in Des Moines, Iowa son of Buford and Mildred Cannon.
Robert was a World War II Navy veteran, serving for three years. Afterwards he became a professional photographer, owning his own business, Cannon Photography. He was also a cameraman for KCCI for 35 years. He was an avid member of the Critchett Lowrey Organ Club, loved his dog Daisy Mae and cat Rusty Jo, aquarium competitions, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois "Willie"; daughter Theresa Gibson; stepson William Schabilion; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jenette Phillips and his parents.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Genesis Senior Living Center and to Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and hospitality.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Rd. Urbandale, IA at 12:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring a card to the service as Robert loved receiving cards from his family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019