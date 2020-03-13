Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Clark Obituary
Robert Clark

Urbandale - Robert was born April 19, 1984 in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of Mark and Geneda Clark. He passed away March 12, 2020 in Urbandale, Iowa.

He graduated from Atlantic High School in 2003, then attended Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas. He worked for Ziegler Caterpillar in Des Moines and spent his working career with them until his health issues due to ALS forced his retirement.

He enjoyed hanging out with and helping friends and working on his jeep. He traveled to breweries and enjoyed life. His favorite place to visit was Hawaii.

Rob is survived by his mother, Geneda Clark of Marcola, Oregon; father and stepmother, Mark and Carol Clark of Lewis, Iowa; sister, Roxanne (Rick) Ericson of Marcola, Oregon; brother, Nick Clark (husband Greg Pleimling) of Urbandale; fiancée, Jessica Cunningham of Urbandale; grandparents: Kay Jessen of Atlantic and Norman and LaDonna Clark of Atlantic; aunt, Kim (Jerome) Wedemeyer of Adair; uncle, Brian Jessen of Atlantic; step brother, Shawn (Tara) Jespersen of Cumberland; step sister, Christy Jespersen of Griswold; cousins: Curtis (Danielle) Malone of Urbandale, James (Katie) Jessen of Phoenix, Jeff (Naly) Jessen of Newton, Jennifer Jessen of Des Moines, Josie Jessen of Missouri, Wyatt Jessen of Brayton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Jessen.

Please contact Rob's family for information regarding a Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -