Robert (Bob) D. DeBord
Urbandale - Robert (Bob) DeBord, 89, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Bob passed away peacefully at Glen Oak Center in Urbandale, Iowa, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Burial will at the Iowa Veteran Cemetery in Van Meter, IA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd Street. Urbandale, Iowa 50322
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020