Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert D. (Bob) DeBord

Robert D. (Bob) DeBord Obituary
Robert (Bob) D. DeBord

Urbandale - Robert (Bob) DeBord, 89, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Bob passed away peacefully at Glen Oak Center in Urbandale, Iowa, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Burial will at the Iowa Veteran Cemetery in Van Meter, IA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd Street. Urbandale, Iowa 50322

For further information please visit www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
