Robert D. "Bob" Lund
Robert D. "Bob" Lund

Ankeny - Bob Lund, 69, was changed in the twinkling of an eye, peacefully surrounded by his family, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 2, 2020. He was born April 22, 1951, in Des Moines to Dale and Dorothy (VanDeWal) Lund.

Bob honored the Lord by loving and leading his family. He truly was the family patriarch and his legacy lives on through his wife, children and grandchildren. Bob loved nothing more than spending time with the Lord and his family. This amazing man of God loved farming and retired from selling Pioneer Seed Corn after 38 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cathy; children, Becky and Chad Doubleday and Carrie and Jason Viel; grandchildren, Abby and Emily Doubleday and Connor and Cody Viel; and sisters, Diane (Kent) Kroeger and Carole Lund -Smith.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at First Family Church, 317 SE Magazine Rd, Ankeny.

Memorials may be directed to First Family Church Missions and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
