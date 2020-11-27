Robert D. Weast



October 11, 1929 - November 18, 2020



Robert "Bob" Donald Weast, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was a well-known trumpet player in the Des Moines community and beyond and brought joy to every occasion. Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Donald E. Weast and Katherine Schmitt, he was a self-taught trumpet player, and as early as 15, he was playing for speakeasies and dance gigs throughout the Midwest, sending his earnings home to support his family during the Great Depression. He earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin, the University of Arizona -where he met his wife Janice McConnell - and later studied with Maurice Andre at the Paris Conservatory in France. After serving his draft in the Army, they settled in Des Moines, Iowa in 1956 where Bob began his tenure at Drake University.



As a Professor of Music for 36 years, he led and supported the Drake jazz band, marching band, and Annual Jazz Spectacular hosting such greats as Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie and Maynard Ferguson. He was the leader of the Bob Weast and his Swingin' Big Band, a member of the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra and performer for countless shows through the years including Holiday on Ice, Barnum and Bailey's Circus, Civic Center performances, the Iowa State Fair and Jazz in July. He was especially proud of his role as soloist and Director of Music for Pope John II's 1979 visit to Living History Farms. He received Drake's Distinguished Service Award, was inducted in the Des Moines Jazz Hall of Fame and earned the distinction of being included in the publication Trumpet Greats, a Biographical Dictionary.



Bob wrote and published several works including Brass Performance, An Analytical Text, Keys to Natural Performance and Famous Trumpet Players. He also founded the first national brass instrument periodical, Brass World.



An avid environmentalist, Bob raised bees and silk moths for many decades. He co-authored Wild Silk Moths of the United States and wrote countless articles for several publications including the Iowa History Journal and The American Bee Journal. He and Janice set aside their Johnston, Iowa property to the National Wildlife Federation.



Active and well-loved members of Holy Trinity Church, Bob and Janice contributed their musical talents to the weekly masses and other events for decades. Bob also offered his time and talents to many charities, including a girls' orphanage in Reynosa, Mexico and Iowans for Life. He donated all proceeds from his honey sales and CD sales to charities in the community.



Bob was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Janice who passed away in 2018. He will be deeply missed by his two daughters Janine Searcy (Tom) and Karen Kellerman (Brian), his grandchildren Porter Searcy (Emily), Taylor Searcy (Karen), and Devonna Searcy (Scott); Bryson Kellerman (Haley), Bradley Kellerman, and Kristie Kellerman, and six great-grandchildren. He is also greatly loved and remembered by his brother Don Weast, sister Janice Schienebeck, and their families.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Joe and Martha Vyhanek for their friendship, compassion and care of Bob over the past few months.



Due to COVID concerns, A Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverdale, Iowa at a later date.









