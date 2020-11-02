Robert D. "Bob" Wheeler
Ankeny - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert D. Wheeler, of Ankeny, Iowa. He was 81 years old, a retired Des Moines Fire Chief with 29 years of service, as well as an East High graduate.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Ruth Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Vogelaar) of 64 years and his three children, daughter LeAnn (Brian) Folden, son Bob (Patty) Wheeler, and daughter Lori (Victor) Otto; 7 grandchildren, Jacob (Amber), Zac (Katie), and Caleb (Erika) Wheeler, Ashley (Scott) Cieri, Alisa Folden, Clint (Gabby) and Cole Otto; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Tucker, Bailey, Grant, Bella, Gracie, Hudson, Tillie, Brooke, Alyssa, Madison, Kamden, Adaline, and Graham; as well as his brother, Ron Wheeler.
He and his wife enjoyed winters in Destin, Florida, their Corvette, and being with family and friends.
Bob was a very loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He will be forever in our hearts, minds, and voice in our ears. He was loved greatly.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. The family respectfully requests guests wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
in loving memory of Robert.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.