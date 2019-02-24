|
|
Robert "Coach" Darrah
Indianola - Robert "Coach" Darrah, 89, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at his home in Indianola. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Cowles Fieldhouse at Simpson College in Indianola, IA.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Coach Bob Darrah Endowment Fund at Dowling Catholic High School, for tuition assistance, 1400 Buffalo Road, West Des Moines, IA 50265. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019