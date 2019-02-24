Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Cowles Fieldhouse at Simpson College
Indianola, IA
Robert "Coach" Darrah

Robert "Coach" Darrah Obituary
Robert "Coach" Darrah

Indianola - Robert "Coach" Darrah, 89, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at his home in Indianola. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Cowles Fieldhouse at Simpson College in Indianola, IA.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Coach Bob Darrah Endowment Fund at Dowling Catholic High School, for tuition assistance, 1400 Buffalo Road, West Des Moines, IA 50265. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
