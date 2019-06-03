Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Apostolic Church
2611 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Robert Dean Schlegel


1935 - 2019
Des Moines -

Robert D. Schlegel, 84, went home to be with his Savior on May 31, 2019, at Calvin Community in Des Moines surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born on March 21, 1935, in Boone, Iowa, to Inez and Howard Schlegel.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a self-employed painter.

He loved God, his family, and was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Bob enjoyed studying the Bible, archaeology, repairing bicycles, woodworking, playing guitar, spending time outdoors, fishing and camping.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosella Schlegel; son, Greg Schlegel; daughters, Rhonda (Dan) Davison, and Renae (Bruce) Ruggles; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Calvary Apostolic Church, 2611 Easton Blvd, Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Robert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 3, 2019
