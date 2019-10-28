|
|
Robert "Bud" Drake
Sheldahl - Robert " Bud" Drake, age 98 of Sheldahl passed away October 18, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Slater United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Friday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at the Slater United Methodist Church.
Robert Lyle Drake was born on October 28, 1920 to William and Elsie (Stevens) Drake on the farm south of Madrid. Bud graduated from Sheldahl High School in 1939. He married Darlene (Austin) Drake on September 8, 1943. Bud was a lifelong farmer, cattleman and served many years on the Coop board. He was also a loyal New York Yankee's and Chicago Cubs baseball fan.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and wife; Darlene. He is survived by son, Doyle (Randa) and their children, Todd (Christy) and Shana (John O'Bannon); their daughter, Donna (Dick) Schafroth and their children, Heather and Alex; and son, Denny (Marsha) and their children, Whitney, Rob (Jessie), and Brooklyn; four great-grandchildren, Jake, Sam, and Olivia and Thomas; his sisters, June Anderson, Donna Nall and Joyce Tingley; his nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Slater Historical Society and the Slater United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019