Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bud" Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bud" Drake Obituary
Robert "Bud" Drake

Sheldahl - Robert " Bud" Drake, age 98 of Sheldahl passed away October 18, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Slater United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Friday, November 1 at 2 p.m. at the Slater United Methodist Church.

Robert Lyle Drake was born on October 28, 1920 to William and Elsie (Stevens) Drake on the farm south of Madrid. Bud graduated from Sheldahl High School in 1939. He married Darlene (Austin) Drake on September 8, 1943. Bud was a lifelong farmer, cattleman and served many years on the Coop board. He was also a loyal New York Yankee's and Chicago Cubs baseball fan.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and wife; Darlene. He is survived by son, Doyle (Randa) and their children, Todd (Christy) and Shana (John O'Bannon); their daughter, Donna (Dick) Schafroth and their children, Heather and Alex; and son, Denny (Marsha) and their children, Whitney, Rob (Jessie), and Brooklyn; four great-grandchildren, Jake, Sam, and Olivia and Thomas; his sisters, June Anderson, Donna Nall and Joyce Tingley; his nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Slater Historical Society and the Slater United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.soderstrumfuneralhome.com.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.