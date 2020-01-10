Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5711 SW 9th Street
Robert E. Ahlberg


1926 - 2020
Robert E. Ahlberg Obituary
Robert E. Ahlberg

Des Moines - Robert E. Ahlberg, 93, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at Taylor House.

Robert was born August 3, 1926, in Des Moines to Elmer and Stella (Harkin) Ahlberg. He served in the United States Army during WWII in the 803rd Engineer Aviation Battalion. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Independence Ribbon and the WWII Victory Medal. Robert worked at Neuman Construction as a crane operator for 42 years and was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #234. He was a lifelong member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Robert enjoyed gardening, reading, following politics, tinkering with motors and fixing everything. He loved his time at home and was a homebody at heart.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan; daughters, Maureen (Thomas) Gorsche, Julie (Vern) Lachowitzer and Lynda (Rob) Bierma; brother, Richard Ahlberg; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen Cutler; and his brothers, Ralph and Harold Ahlberg.

The family will greet friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 6:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
