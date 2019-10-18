|
|
Robert E. Briant
New Virginia - Robert Ellis (Bob) Briant, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Ellston Cemetery in Ellston, Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019