Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Ellston Cemetery
Ellston, IA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Briant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Briant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Briant Obituary
Robert E. Briant

New Virginia - Robert Ellis (Bob) Briant, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Ellston Cemetery in Ellston, Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now