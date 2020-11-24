Robert E. Connors
Pleasant Hill, IA - Robert Eugene Connors, age 86, entered his Heavenly home Monday, November 16, 2020. Robert was born August 7, 1934 to John J. and Edna Connors. He was an employee of Colonial Bread Co. and Wonder Bread Co. on dedicated sales routes. He studied religion and became Pastor at Union Park Grace Fellowship Church in Des Moines, Iowa. He touched many souls with his deep faith and teachings as well as his beautiful singing voice. He loved church gatherings and gospel assemblies. He and his wife, Carole, traveled frequently spreading the message through song.
Pastor Bob is survived by his first wife Phyllis J. Roiland, their children Steve Connors and Ronda (Steven) Knight, step-sons Randall, William and Ben Langford, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a wealth of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Carole, brothers Paul and John, sisters Edna and Virginia, and step-son Donald.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Union Park Grace Fellowship Church, 832 Grandview Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery after the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Pastor Bob. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
