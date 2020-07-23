Robert E. "Bob" Eubank
Iowa City - Robert E (Bob) Eubank, 73, died quietly at home with his wife of 52 years by his side on July 20, 2020.
Bob was born and raised on an Iowa dairy farm near Ames. After college, he became a pilot in the United States Air Force where he made lifelong friends. Afterward, Bob went to work for Pioneer Hybrid and remained with them for 23 years before moving to Iowa City to be with family.
He is survived by his wife, Kay, daughter, Stephanie (Bob) Ewing, son, Robert C. Eubank (Jennifer Barall), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a sister, Bev (Chris) Klug, sister-in-law, Tracy Rogers, and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother and his parents.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hero Dogs, Inc or your favorite charity
. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Bob's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
He will be missed by those who loved him.