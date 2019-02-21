|
|
Robert E. Lentz
Altoona - Robert E. Lentz, 75, of Altoona died at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 due to COPD. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday, February 22 with visitation two hours prior at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Cremation follows the service and urn burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23 at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Bob was born July 21, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Erwin and Elaine Lentz. He served in the U. S. Navy then began working for the video game industry. He moved to Des Moines when he met Dee Dacken through their mutual work with Moss Distributing. Bob enjoyed playing golf and gambling at the casino.
Those left to cherish his memory include his fiancé, Dee Dacken of Altoona; three children, Mark Lentz, Karyn (Gary) Tickle and Erica (Rich) Mennella; grandchildren, Brandon and Brett Lentz, Kyle and Jordan Grondin, Jake, Emily and Nick Tickle, and Ryley and Sydney Mennella; Dee's daughter, LeAnn (Gary) Oldenburger and her grandchildren, Faith, Adrian, Miranda, Dylan, Alessandra, Mirabella, Noelle and Owen Oldenburger. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019